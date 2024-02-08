Columbus annexation town hall: Residents weigh in

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – Residents in Columbus and Lowndes County will now have the chance to voice their opinion on a possible annexation.

The meeting will begin at 6 p.m. at Trotter Convention Center in Downtown Columbus.

According to Columbus Mayor Keith Gaskin, metal detectors will be in use to ensure the safety of everyone in attendance.

Each person will be allotted three minutes to ask a question and receive an answer.

The meeting is expected to last an hour but the mayor encouraged people to stay if everyone’s questions aren’t answered before that hour concludes.

