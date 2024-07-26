Mostly cloudy and humid Friday, isolated rain chances

COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI) – Expect temporarily lower rain chances to round out the work week. Scattered storms become possible over the weekend.

FRIDAY: While a mostly cloudy sky will persist, the coverage of rain shouldn’t be as widespread/numerous as previous days. Still, at least isolated showers will dot the radar through the day w/afternoon highs in the lower to middle 80s area-wide.

FRIDAY NIGHT: A few more passing showers will be possible as the sky stays overcast.

WEEKEND: Temperatures creep up a few more degrees but should stay in the upper 80s both days. Scattered storms are possible each afternoon as well, resembling a more “normal” late July pattern.

NEXT WEEK: Confidence in next week’s forecast remains low in terms of potential rain & storm chances. We’ll still be on the eastern periphery of a high pressure ridge, which typically signals occasional storm complexes. However, there is a stronger signal (for now) of heat building, so we expect afternoon highs to get back to the mid 90s by Wednesday.