Columbus’ annual Tennessee Williams Tribute has begun

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – Columbus is celebrating one of its most famous sons this weekend.

The Annual Tennessee Williams Tribute Weekend is in full swing.

The four-day celebration started September 12 and is featuring a variety of performances, workshops, and activities honoring the legacy of the renowned playwright.

Some of the highlights include a production of Williams’ play, “A Lovely Sunday for Creve Coeur”.

It is being staged at the Rosenzweig Arts Center tonight and September 14 at 7:30 p.m. with a matinee on September 15 at 2 p.m.

Tomorrow at Noon at the Omnova Theatre at the Arts Center there will be a Poetry Slam, and between that and the play there will be the Moon Lake Cocktails event, featuring live music, a bit of socializing, and, of course, cocktails.

For more information on events, you can call the Columbus Arts Council at (662)328-2787, or Visit Columbus.

