Columbus Arts Council hosts basket weaving workshop

The workshop instructor, Anna McGuire said the artform is healing and allows her to connect with the past.

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – Basket weaving is a practice dating back thousands of years.

It was a necessary skill for many civilizations.

Now, for people like Anna McGuire, it’s a way to connect with the past.

McGuire said her mother taught her the craft when she was young.

And though she didn’t take to weaving until decades later, McGuire said it’s a healing way to feel closer to her mother.

Now, she’s weaving her art through the fabric of Columbus by teaching basket-weaving workshops at the Columbus Arts Council.

“I know why my mom did it,” McGuire said. “You know, there were 11 of us, and I think it was her sanity for one. But I think it was healing, because when she was weaving, she was at peace. And I felt that, and I saw that. And that’s how I feel. The smell of the pine needles and the sweet grass. And what you’re working with is healing.”

McGuire gathers many of her basket-weaving materials directly from nature by hand.

