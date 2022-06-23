Columbus Arts Council introduces the arts to children

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI)- In an economy struggling with unemployment and inflation amongst other things, it makes it difficult to raise money for the arts.

Donations are key to keeping the Columbus Arts Council afloat, let alone thriving.

COVID-19 was also a major wrench being thrown into the Art Council’s plans.

The non-profit like many other facets of the arts was unable to book shows and events.

During Thursday’s Exchange Club meeting, CAC said is finding ways to get children in Southside Columbus into creative spaces by partnering with the City of Columbus Housing Authority.

“Those are kids that we need to make sure we have access and opportunities for,” said Operating Director of CAC, Salem Gibson. “Debra Taylor at the Housing Authority has done an amazing job setting up programs and situations throughout the summer. So when we partner with her to be able to bring the art there, it also means that we’re bringing them to us. So they’re able to be bussed over, spend time in the gallery, and experience things that they may or may not have been able to.”

CAC is always searching for volunteer opportunities. Go to http://columbus-arts.org/volunteer-opportunities/ for more.