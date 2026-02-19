Columbus Assistant Police Chief to appear on hit game Family Feud

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – Columbus Assistant Police Chief Doran Johnson is getting ready for his moment in the national spotlight.

Johnson and his brothers will appear on the hit game show Family Feud.

The officer was prepped for the bright lights before joining his brothers on the set, where the Johnson family put their teamwork to the test.

We don’t know how they did, but you can watch their episode tomorrow at 4 pm, right here on WCBI.

