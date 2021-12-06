Columbus bicentennial Christmas parade rolls through main street

COLUMBUS,Miss. (WCBI)- The Christmas spirit reaches North Mississippi.

The Columbus Bicentennial Parade rolled through Main Street on Sunday.

The theme of the parade was “A Hometown Holiday … Past, Present, Future”.

Helen Karriem served as the Grand Marshal to kick off the festivities.

And you may have noticed some familiar faces.

WCBI Sunrise Anchors Tara Wheeler and Eric Crosswhite, Sports Anchor Courtney Robb, and Weekend Anchor Stephanie Poole greeted crowds.

The parade began at the soccer complex and went through downtown Columbus.