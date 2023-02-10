Columbus chief expresses frustration about shooting that injured his officer

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – An early morning shooting left a Columbus police officer slightly injured after the windshield of his car was hit by gunfire.

Chief Joseph Daughtry expressed his frustration about how the incident played out, but he is grateful that the officer is okay.

Daughtry said he is troubled by the suspects’ disregard for human life.

And he wanted those shooters and others who commit crimes in the city to know his department is coming.

“This is not the damn wild, wild west. You’re not going to shoot in the city of Columbus and just shoot at somebody,” said Daughtry.

Daughtry expressed his frustration about a shooting near 14th Avenue North and Railroad Street just before 1 a.m. on Friday.

Daughtry believed that people in a tan truck and a black car were exchanging gunfire.

Three shell casings have been discovered so far.

One of those went through the front and rear windows of a CPD patrolman’s car.

Daughtry said dust from the windshield hit the patrolman in the eye as he gave chase, forcing him to pull over until medics could come and flush out his eye.

“It hits home because it’s one of ours, you know, I could have been knocking on his wife’s door telling her that he was injured or even worse,” said Daughtry.

Daughtry said that this incident is fueling his team’s commitment.

“It angers me; I didn’t sleep well last night. I was thinking of ways we could get back out but we’re coming up with some strategies and we’re hitting the ground running,” said Daughtry.

Daughtry did see some positive developments during the investigation that he hopes will lead to an arrest in this case, and help with others down the line.

“I’m thankful last night that we had some citizens that came forth with what they saw; they talked to us and that’s the thing that I’ve been preaching since day one I’m proud of the citizens are starting to buy in they want us to take our city back,” said Daughtry.

Daughtry and his investigators encouraged anyone that has information to contact the police department and help the city of Columbus trend in the right direction.

