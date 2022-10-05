Columbus church extends a helping hand after Hurricane Ian

COLUMBUS, Miss (WCBI) – Hurricane Ian is considered the deadliest storm in Florida since 1935.

And a local congregation is going outside the walls of its church to help those affected by the deadly storm.

Minster Tommy Gillion says that through his disaster relief experience, he has observed that in the seven days after a storm it’s crucial for residents to find the bare necessities.

Fairview Baptist Church has partnered with other Mississippi ministries to provide those left in Hurricane Ian’s wake with some necessities lost in the storm.

“Right now, we are in the phase of supplying shower trailers with white towels white bath clothes and detergents to wash clothes in. We are very specific we want detergent with bleach because almost everything they are trying to clean up is from mud. We are very specific with the hand soap and shampoo, making sure that is in a bottle that has a hand bump. Those are very important because they are in the showers and we just don’t want bars of soap. We want those hand bumps because it works out a whole lot better,” said Minister Gillion.

As families in Florida are returning to see what’s left of their homes, Minister Gillion says that their needs will come in stages. And without electricity and water, one of the most immediate is access to a hot shower.

“I never thought that I would see somebody that took their shower and step out have tears in their eyes water in their hair but tears in their eyes. Just because they were so thankful that somebody cared for them and thought about them during this traumatizing time in their life,” said Minister Gillion.

Not only will the ministry be helping residents, they will also help assist first responders and volunteers.

“What we do and other shower trailers do as well we will wash two bags of clothes per day. We will wash them and dry them and fold and and put them in fresh bags. But also we do all the laundry for the volunteer teams that come in, “said Minister Gillion.

And Minister Gillion has a message for all weathering life’s storms.

“For anybody, there is hope, whether you are in a storm like we see in Florida or in a storm in your life right now. And that’s what we want people to think about church and our community. We are willing to help with the needs to let people see that there is hope for everybody,” said Minister Gillion.

Items Needed

White Towels

Bath Towels Pump

Containers of Liquid Soap

The ministry will continue to collect items through Sunday, October 9, 2022. And drop off any donated items at the Fairview Baptist Church office.

For 24/7 news and updates, follow us on Facebook and Twitter