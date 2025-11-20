Columbus church helps families get through Thanksgiving holiday

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – A Columbus church is helping families get through the Thanksgiving holiday.

Vibrant Church on Holly Hills Road is hosting a food drive this week.

The church is inviting people in the area to donate food or money.

Some of the most-needed items are canned vegetables, soup, beans, rice, pasta, cereal, and crackers.

Food can be dropped off at the rack under the church’s awning.

Donations are being taken from 9 am to 5 pm through this Friday, November 21.

The distribution will be at the church this Saturday, November 22, from 10 am until 2 pm.

For more information, you can call Vibrant Church at (662) 329-2279.

