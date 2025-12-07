Columbus church hosts health fair entering holiday season

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – The new year is right around the corner.

The 10th Street Fairlawn Baptist Church wants to get the new year off to a healthy start, and having the right information is essential to achieving that goal.

“It was very interesting to be a part of that, and the doctor telling me that, hey, you are pretty healthy and there’s nothing I can tell you,” Rayford Mullins said. “But sometimes that is hard, especially for a male just in general, and to have that available here was very good.”

The church hosted a health fair to help kick off the holiday season.

There were blood pressure checks, a CPR demonstration, and screenings for adults and children.

Rayford Mullins said it is a great opportunity to have access to health information.

“Originally, I was not sure what I wanted to do, but the more I started to think about it, this would be a great opportunity to let people know what we have to offer, as well as getting some advice from other people and building connections through networking and finding other resources who may need it, so that I can tell them,” Mullins said.

Several vendors offered free resources about health insurance and nutrition, followed by food, snacks, and other resources.

Jessica Pinkston said having events like the health fair is important for a thriving community.

“We think the big point of why it is so important is the education of it and just knowing what is out there when these time frames and what is available,” Pinkston said. “Because people don’t really realize what all they can get so that’s what we are here to do is make sure you get everything you need when it comes to these different insurances.”

The 10th Street Fairlawn Baptist said they will continue to help the community have access to health information.

