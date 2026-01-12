Columbus City Council advertising for jobs HR Director and Fire Chief

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – The City of Columbus is putting out the “Help Wanted” sign for a couple of very important jobs.

The City Council has approved advertising for the Human Resources Director and Fire Chief positions.

Longtime H.R. Director Pat Mitchell and Chief Duane Hughes are both retiring this year.

“Miss Pat” and Mitchell are better know has been juggling so many duties for the city that they will be looking for *two* people to replace her, a Human Resources Director and a Deputy Clerk.

As for Chief Hughes, he announced his plans to retire last Summer, but was not given the go-ahead to name an Assistant Chief. He’s leaving in mid-April, so there is some urgency.

There is already some interest in the job from both in-house and regional candidates.

“When I was elected, I made a pledge that I would only hire qualified people, you know, and the best people for the job. And, that’s what I intend to do, “said Columbus Mayor Stephen Jones.

City leaders will be forming a committee to hire the new fire chief.

