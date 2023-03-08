Columbus City Council approves donating land to Homeless Coalition
COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – A two-acre village site for the homeless in Columbus is one step closer to reality.
At Tuesday’s meeting, the City Council approved donating two acres of city-owned property to the Golden Triangle Homeless Coalition.
The land is on Airline Road between the Columbus-Lowndes Humane Society and Fire Station 4.
The group plans to build smaller living units for people experiencing homelessness and a seasonal warming/cooling center.
So far, the Homeless Coalition has collected enough in donations to build six tiny homes.
