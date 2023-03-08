Columbus City Council approves donating land to Homeless Coalition

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – A two-acre village site for the homeless in Columbus is one step closer to reality.

At Tuesday’s meeting, the City Council approved donating two acres of city-owned property to the Golden Triangle Homeless Coalition.

The land is on Airline Road between the Columbus-Lowndes Humane Society and Fire Station 4.

The group plans to build smaller living units for people experiencing homelessness and a seasonal warming/cooling center.

So far, the Homeless Coalition has collected enough in donations to build six tiny homes.

For 24/7 news and updates, follow us on Facebook and Twitter