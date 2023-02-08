Columbus City Council approves restructuring changes made by new chief

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – The restructuring of the Columbus Police Department under new Chief Joseph Daughtry is beginning to take shape.

Last month, the Columbus City Council gave Chief Daughtry the go-ahead to change the command structure of the department.

They also approved Daughtry appointing two Assistant Chiefs, Doran Johnson, who had served in that role under former Chief Fred Shelton, and also served as interim chief during the search process, and the newly hired Garland Ward, the former Police Chief for McComb, Mississippi.

At last night’s meeting, the council approved the salaries for the two men.

Johnson will be making $72,000 a year, and Ward will be making $75,000.

The ranks of the department are also getting closer to full strength.

CPD is budgeted for 55 officers.

At today’s press conference, Mayor Keith Gaskin said they are approaching 50, and Chief Daughtry has several in the hiring pipeline.

