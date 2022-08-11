Columbus City Council discuss future of Luxapalila Creek Park

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – Luxapalila Creek Park will remain closed for the time being.

The park came up at Thursday’s Columbus City Council work session.

The Army of Corps of Engineers officially closed the park Monday. Before that there had been complaints of lack of maintenance and reports of vandalism.

A group of interested residents has expressed interest in cleaning up Lux Park with an eye to reopening it.

The Corps of Engineers, which owns the property, will only enter into agreements with municipalities or counties. And Columbus Mayor Keith Gaskin says the park doesn’t hold as high a priority as other issues facing the city.

The biggest concern would likely be upkeep.

Columbus returned control of the park to the Corps in 20-19, largely due to maintenance costs.