Columbus City Council discusses Safer Street Program Progression

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – The Columbus City Council is discussing moving forward with the Safer Streets program.

The city has already received an initial grant that helped fund a study to identify dangerous areas and other potential hazards along the city’s streets and sidewalks.

Mayor Keith Gaskin and Chief Financial Officer Jim Brigham advised the council to pursue further grants that will be needed to implement the improvements to those areas.

The grants range from $6 million to $25 million.

The city would have to come up with a 20% match to secure one of the grants, so Gaskin and Brigham were advising councilmembers to include that in their plans.

With many Federal grants being clawed back, city leaders still think it’s worthwhile to move forward.

They also said the information gathered in the studies may help with other grant opportunities.

