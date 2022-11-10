Columbus City Council has chosen next police chief

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – The Columbus City Council knows who they want to lead the city’s police department.

At a special meeting, this morning, council members and Mayor Keith Gaskin discussed the qualifications of the three finalists for the open Police Chief’s position and came to an agreement on who they want for the job.

But the deal’s not done just yet.

There are a couple of more steps before they make that decision public.

“We had 3 excellent finalists. It was not an easy decision, but the council did come to a decision. We are going to make an offer. We are in the process of trying to contact that candidate at this time, but we won’t say anything further until we have an acceptance from a candidate, and then we’ll make that announcement,” said Gaskin.

The three finalists for the job are Natchez Police Chief Joseph Daughtry, Sr., Retired Chattanooga Police Department Assistant Chief Russell Jason Irvin, and Douglas County Nebraska Chief Deputy Wayne Hudson.

