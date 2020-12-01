Columbus City Council meetings going virtual for the month of December

COLUMBUS, MISS. (WCBI) – City council meetings have been masked for the past few months, but this month all that changes in Columbus.

Today Mayor Robert Smith says the two regularly scheduled December City Council meetings will be held virtually.

Council members and city staff members will not attend in-person due to Covid-19 precautions.

The sessions will also be closed to the public and the media.

The council will continue to broadcast live on Facebook

One of the meetings is going on now. The other is scheduled for December 15th.