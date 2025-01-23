Columbus City Council moves forward in Amphitheatre completion

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – Plans are moving forward on the completion of the Terry Brown Amphitheater.

The Columbus City Council is accepting bids to complete work at the facility.

City Engineer Kevin Stafford says the bids are being taken in segments for the work.

This includes things like seating, restrooms, concessions, sidewalks, gates, and landscaping, among other things.

Stafford says that the bids being broken up, it will give city leaders an idea of where to best use its available one million dollars in funding and the full scope of the work.

The city will not be able to complete all of the work needed with the money it has on hand.

The amphitheater was originally set to open in 2017.

It will be next month before bids are opened.

