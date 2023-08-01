Columbus City Council set to take $3M bond issue for parks

columbus

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – The Columbus City Council is set to take up a $3 million bond issue for the city’s parks at Tuesday night’s meeting.

The Council adopted an Intent Resolution in June to either issue bonds or enter into a loan agreement to fund park improvements.

The resolution was published, as required by state law, and there was some public opposition.

A group of Columbus residents started a petition to call for a citywide vote on the issue.

774 people signed that petition.

72 more sent emails objecting to the bond issue.

That total fell far short of the 1,464 signatures needed to trigger the referendum.

There is an item on the agenda calling for authorizing the city to move forward on borrowing the money.

It is expected to pass.

