Columbus City Council studies plans for crime lab renovations/expansions

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – At today’s work session, the Columbus City Council approved getting plans and a proposed budget drawn up for renovations and expansions to the city’s Crime Lab.

The city wants to have a proposal together to take before lawmakers to help secure funding for the project.

The Crime Lab tests evidence for many law enforcement agencies across the region, usually quicker than the State Crime Lab, and that helps generate revenue for the city.

But to expand services and be efficient, it needs additional offices, training rooms, and proper evidence storage.

City leaders see it as an investment rather than an expense.

“I’ve been pushing this for years that we should be running the Crime Lab like a business, especially with how far your Jackson Crime Lab is behind sometimes. That’s why other municipalities and counties bring stuff to us, because we can get it back a little quicker,” said Columbus Mayor Stephen Jones.

Last year alone, the Crime Lab handled nearly 500 cases for drug analysis for the city, county, and other agencies around the area.

