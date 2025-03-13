Columbus City Council works to revise city’s employee handbook

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – The Columbus City Council is working on revising the city’s employee handbook.

They are looking at family and medical leave in particular.

In the past, employees with catastrophic illnesses who needed time off beyond their paid time off could appeal to the Council for additional leave.

Councilmembers would look at those on a case-by-case basis.

In some cases, other employees could donate leave to a co-worker who needed extra.

The Council is revisiting these and other sections of the handbook.

The goal is to balance the needs of employees with the requirements of the law.

