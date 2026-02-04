Columbus city engineer gives updates to 5th Street Renovations

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – Freezing temperatures may have paused construction briefly, but workers are back it on 5th Street North in Columbus.

Work started on the joint city and county project this past Fall.

The renovations will stretch from 5th Avenue North to 9th Avenue North.

City engineer Kevin Stafford said the project is around 30% complete.

“We believe the bones of it will probably be in late sometime February, early March and then we have to wait on the weather to bring in the landscaping and some of the final touches,” said Stafford.

So far, workers have been able to install some sidewalks and driveways.

The new sidewalks will connect to other areas in the city.

“The first piece to tie to many pieces. It’s going to tie to a sidewalk that’s master planned for Moore’s creek. It’s going to tie to sidewalks that are going to be a part of the Parkview development, that should go into construction … we’re hoping around April. Then it’s going to tie to the downtown sidewalks which you have along 5th Street,” said Stafford.

The 5th Street renovations help fulfill a bigger vision for Columbus — making the city more pedestrian friendly.

A few weeks ago, the city council voted to apply for the Bill Grant to help fund other city projects that will connect to 5th Street North.

“This is supposed to connect eventually going down by Columbus Light and Water. It’ll connect the sidewalks and make it a walkable city. It’ll connect to the Riverwalk…. Once we get through with the amphitheater, people will be able to walk down there,” said Columbus Mayor Stephen Jones.

If approved, the Bill Grant will also cover changes made to Main Street and some other downtown improvements.

Mayor Stephen Jones said the current right turning lane beside the Columbus Arts Council will no longer exist.

Instead, it will be used for more parking.

One of the existing lanes will be transformed into a turning lane — narrowing Main Street.

“We’re going to eventually make it a one lane and turning lane just like it is by Harvey’s. We’re going to do that temporarily and they should be doing that any day now,” said

The temporary changes preview the permanent changes to come later on Main Street.

Traffic patterns will also change on 5th Street to help with construction.

“Once they get both sides of the roads done, they’ll start to focus on the center of the road, which will then put everybody between the new curb and what will be the new islands,” said Stafford.

Burns Dirt is the lead contractor for the 5th Street renovations.

Another group was sub-contracted to do the electrical side of things, like installing lights poles.

Stafford said construction should be complete by the end of April this year.

For 24/7 news and updates, follow us on Facebook and X.