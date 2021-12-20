Columbus city leaders teamed up to buy Christmas gifts

Participants were selected from different schools in the area.

LOWNDES COUNTY,Miss. (WCBI)- Columbus city leaders teamed up to buy Christmas gifts.

The Lowndes County Benefit Committee, Lowndes County Sheriffs Department, the city of Columbus, and Walmart partnered to host a first ever Shop with a Cop.

Lieutenant Rhonda Sanders says the decision comes after there was a shipping delay for the annual bike drive.

Up to 30 families were chosen to shop in Walmart and there was a $100 spending limit per child.

” It’s an amazing feeling to just give back. So many of our police officers and our deputies helped fund raise the money. It’s allows the children to be able to get Christmas gifts,” said Lt. Rhonda Sanders.

“Coming out today and seeing the smiles on kids faces and the officers is really exciting. It just kind of warms your heart and your mind, ” said Mayor Keith Gaskin.

Sanders says the price tag for all the presents cost around $6,000.