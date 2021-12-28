Columbus city leaders bring in outside help to manage Federal money

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – Columbus city leaders bring in outside help to manage Federal money.

In a special call meeting this afternoon, the Columbus City Council voted unanimously to contract with Waggoner Engineering out of Jackson to help direct spending of the city’s share of American Rescue Plan Act, or ARPA, funds.

Representatives from Waggoner will meet with Department Heads to determine goals.

They will take those project ideas, determine which ones are eligible for ARPA funding, and present those to the council to set priorities.

Council members chose an engineering firm, because infrastructure improvements are expected to account for most of the spending, and they feel someone in that field will be able to better determine material and labor costs for proposed projects.