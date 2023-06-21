Columbus city leaders continue to consider adopting ‘red cup law’

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – City officials are continuing to consider implementing a “red cup law.”

During Tuesday night’s council meeting, the city council voted to create a committee to continue to discuss a “red cup law” for Columbus. The proposed committee would consist of both city leaders and local business owners to get different opinions on the topic.

The committee would figure out parts of the law like what times during the day it would be in effect and the areas it would cover. Currently, the plan is to cover much of the downtown area including Harvey’s, Zackary’s, and Fifth Street down to the Princess Theater.

Columbus Mayor Keith Gaskin wanted to make sure everything is properly considered and that the law will work well in his city.

“There have been other discussions about it. There will need to be a distinctive cup, and there will be an increase in foot patrol from the police department in the downtown area during those times. Anytime you are making a change like this, I think it is wise to be cautious in your efforts to make sure that we are prepared to do this,” said Gaskin.

The committee will continue to discuss the district over the coming weeks.

