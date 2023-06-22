Columbus city leaders decide to keep current garbage company

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – The city of Columbus is sticking with its current garbage company to pick up trash.

After hearing bids from multiple companies, the mayor and city council decided to continue using Golden Triangle Waste Services.

The city is negotiating with GTWS on either picking up one day each week or two days each week.

Residents will see an increase in their bills from Columbus Light and Water.

“We were paying a 2% fee from them in the past and their board has voted to go up to a 5% fee. I think the council still wants to visit with them about that and look at that fee just so we can see what type of increase the citizens will be looking at,” said Columbus Mayor Keith Gaskin.

Per discussions and negotiations according to the mayor, trash pick-up could increase to about $26 per month.

The biggest cost increase will be determined by a two-day or one-day pick-up.

