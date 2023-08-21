Columbus city leaders finalize garbage deal, pass ‘Green Cup Ordinance’

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – If you live in Columbus, your garbage rates are going up, but you’ll also have more entertainment options.

The Columbus City Council authorized an increase in garbage pickup prices and will begin advertising the new rates.

This comes after the city renewed its contract with Golden Triangle Waste Services. Pickup will also be cut to once a week, but households will receive a garbage bin.

The Council also approved a change to the city’s alcoholic beverage policy, now allowing restaurant and bar patrons in designated entertainment districts to take their drinks from one establishment to another.

What was being called the Red Cup Ordinance is now the Green Cup Ordinance. The city changed the color of the approved cups.

The designated districts will encompass an area downtown that includes Munson Brothers on Second Avenue North up to Zachary’s at Second Avenue and Fifth Street to Main Street Thai, then south on Fifth to Huck’s and the Princess. Harvey’s is also included.

And on Northside what is known as the Queen City District, around 15th Street North between Seventh and Eighth avenues, and Seventh Avenue between 14th and 16th streets.

There will also be exceptions for annual festivals.

