Columbus city leaders prepare to make decision about city budget

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – Columbus city leaders will come to a decision about the city’s budget.

It’s that time of year for Columbus city officials to approve a budget. Next year, they have an estimated $26 million in revenue to work with.

Mayor Keith Gaskin said they have many items that they hope to give money towards. They are working to give city workers a raise and put money towards some equipment in city departments.

Gaskin said there is only so much money to go around. But they hope to use it to serve Columbus citizens.

“Some of the things we are really looking closely at now would be what type of raises will we be able to give to the employees. We have talked about a 3% across-the-board possibly. There are a few of our groups that we support in the city that have asked for a little extra this year in their budget. There is only so much that we can do. But we have been working hard over the last several weeks to find a compromise on some of these issues and to set the priorities we think will best fit the needs of our citizens,” said Gaskin.

They have until Friday to come to a decision.

