Columbus City Leaders study bids for landscaping projects

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – If you’re a homeowner, you probably realize that landscaping can be expensive, especially if you hire someone.

The Columbus City Council is finding out just how expensive.

At a work session today, city leaders studied bids for a couple of landscaping projects.

One would involve planting grass, trees, and other plants in the medians on Highway 45 from around 9th Avenue North to Breaux Bridge.

Since this is a highly visible area of the city, the Mayor and Council would like to see it spruced up.

Contractors bid on individual beds and the total project.

The lowest total project bid came in at $68,000.

The Council is also studying bids to mow five interchanges along Highway 82. The Department of Transportation cuts the grass there about twice a year. But the city would prefer more consistent maintenance.

For several years, public works have done regular mowing. The Council advertised for bids to see if the work could be done at less expense.

The low bid was $75,000 a year for a three-year contract.

