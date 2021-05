COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI)- Mayor Robert Smith and the Columbus-Lowndes Crime Prevention Task Force will hold a town hall meeting.

Due to the recent spike in violence and crime over the last couple of weeks, city leaders are discussing ways the community can work together to reduce it.

- Advertisement -

The meeting is on May 17th at 6 pm in the upper level of the Trotter Convention Center.

All are welcome to attend.