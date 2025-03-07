Columbus City officials participate in National Read Across America

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – This week was National Read Across America week, and students in Columbus got to hear a lot of reading. They also had a chance to read to others.

People from the community, and city employees went to several schools throughout the district reading and listening to children read.

The theme of Read Across America was “kissing the pig”, and Mayor Keith Gaskin kissed a pig.

Director for the city of Columbus Community Outreach Leonardo Dismukes said the goal was to improve the reading level of all children.

“Reading and education is the key, it is the key to us getting better in everything, and we want to promote that. We want the kids to be readers, and we want them to be at the top of reading, so that is why we are pushing. We want them to have a spring break, but we want them to be better readers, we do not want to be last or next to last or anywhere close to it as a state. We want our kids reading better, and the way we do it is you have to practice, and you have to start early. We want to promote every aspect of education,” said Dismukes.

The Pig Kissing ceremony was held at Franklin Academy Elementary.

