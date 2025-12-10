Columbus City officials seek community’s help for economy increase in the city

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – Columbus City officials are looking to the community for ways to help grow the city’s economy.

At Tuesday’s work session, it was approved to make an Economic Development Advisory Committee.

This committee will include 10 business leaders from various fields in the community, like healthcare or restaurants.

Ward 6 City Councilman Jason Spears is the chair of the city’s Financial Committee.

“And so by this panel, what we’re trying to bring together is individuals who can really help be a think tank, who can really be an action creator for us as a city council to refine that, as to how we stimulate the 2% sales tax, how we grow sales tax base, how we maybe market ourselves to bring in certain businesses,” said Spears.

The City Economic Advisory Panel will also include the mayor and some city council members.

You can contact the city hall if you are interested in participating in the panel.

City officials hope to have the committee completed by the first quarter of 2026.

