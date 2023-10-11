Columbus community aims to empower teens at Youth Lives Matter event

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – The Columbus community is empowering teens with a Youth Lives Matter event.

Teens were taught different ways to cope with anxiety, depression, and other mental health issues.

Kids who attended the event were able to get creative with a painting class.

The program was hosted at the Trotter Convention Center.

“We wanted to get rid of the stigma that our community has concerning mental health and we want our children to know that it is okay to ask for help,” said Jammie Garrett, COO.

The event ends Thursday, October 12.

The program is free for kids ages 12 to 19 and parents can still register their children.

