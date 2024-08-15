Columbus councilman pleads guilty to charges

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – A Columbus city councilman pleads guilty to two misdemeanor charges in west Alabama.

Ward 4 Councilman Pierre Beard pleaded guilty to possession of marijuana 2nd degree and DUI.

Gordo Police Chief Johnny Stevenson says Beard had to pay more than two thousand dollars in fines and was given two years probation.

Stevenson also tells WCBI that Beard must go through a court referral program.

In that program, it would be determined if Beard needed treatment for substance abuse and there will be random drug tests.

An elected official can keep their elected position as long as they do not have a felony on their record.