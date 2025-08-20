Columbus crash investigation leads officer to resign from position

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – A Columbus police officer has resigned after a crash investigation that left another driver seriously hurt.

The City Council accepted Officer Jeremy Harris’ resignation on Tuesday night, August 19. He’d served on the force for about two years.

The July 16 crash happened at 22nd Street South and College Street, when Harris’ patrol SUV hit another vehicle.

Harris was not seriously injured, but the other driver, Devion Bankhead, suffered a severe head injury.

Investigators later determined Harris was at fault.

The case also raised concerns over accident-testing protocols after confusion at Baptist Memorial Hospital delayed toxicology samples.

Both the city and hospital said procedures are now being reinforced.

For 24/7 news and updates, follow us on Facebook and X.