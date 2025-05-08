Columbus Crime Center plans to request federal funding to MS delegation

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – Columbus city leaders are hoping Federal money can help them fight crime.

For a second year, the city is planning to request $2 million to Mississippi’s Congressional delegation.

The money would be used to create a crime center that would help not only the Columbus Police Department, but also agencies from around the area better investigate, respond to, and prevent crimes.

With difficulties in recruiting and hiring new officers, they hope the proposed center would increase the efficiency of the existing force.

One feature would be a hub that would allow one officer to monitor all of the area’s crime watch cameras, freeing up other officers to patrol and respond.

Outside funding is up in the air at the moment, with the state not having a budget yet, and Federal spending being frozen and cut.

