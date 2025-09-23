Columbus Crossroads Founder talks with community leaders on providing second chances

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – Giving men a second chance, that’s the mission of Crossroads of Columbus.

Dusty Snider, the founder of the Columbus-based transitional living facility, spoke to Columbus business and community leaders about providing those second chances.

Crossroads helps men who are coming out of drug rehabilitation or jail work their way back into society.

19 men are currently taking part in the 9-month, faith-based program.

Snider is reaching out to the business community to find employers willing to give participants a second chance.

Paying their own way and managing finances are some of the skills Crossroads stresses.

“Unfortunately, drugs do not see skin color, do not see social status. We see them come from all walks of life. And, what’s a beautiful thing is they, all of them, come together from all different walks of life with the same focus, and that’s getting their life turned around,” said Snider.

Crossroads was founded in 2019. For more information on its mission, you can find it at crossroadsofcolumbus.com.

For 24/7 news and updates, follow us on Facebook and X