Columbus daycares host “Boo Parade” for trick or treaters

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – Princesses and super heroes of the smallest size seize downtown Columbus.

On October 31, daycares in the downtown area hosted the annual “Boo Parade.”

The cast of characters paraded through the streets in costume, some even had their own wheels.

Workers at downtown businesses also dressed up to hand out some spooky treats.

Each year, daycares at St. Paul’s Episcopal and First Methodist participate in the ghostly good time.

For 24/7 news and updates, follow us on Facebook and X