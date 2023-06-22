Columbus development project halted while city studies proposed changes

columbus

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – A downtown development project in Columbus is temporarily on hold while the city council studies proposed changes.

When Financial Concepts purchased the former Gilmer Inn property from the city, one of the conditions of the contract was that the city had to approve design plans for future construction at the site.

At a special call meeting today, Scott Ferguson from Financial Concepts came before the City Council to get approval for changes to that original design.

Rising construction and material costs have caused Ferguson to make modifications.

He needs the Council to sign off on those and make changes to the purchase contract before he can take the new designs to the Historical Commission, who also must approve of the design since the property sits in the Historic District.

The Council tabled any action on the plan until the next regular meeting.

For 24/7 news and updates, follow us on Facebook and Twitter