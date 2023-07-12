Columbus downtown debates: Proposed policy to adopt ‘Red Cup District’

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – Columbus residents and business owners are weighing in on a proposed ordinance that would loosen restrictions on taking alcoholic beverages between restaurants and bars downtown.

The plan is sparking both support and concern in the community.

Business owners see the proposal as a way to increase foot traffic, but some city residents think that more people could lead to more problems.

One thing is certain, the new policy could change the way the people of Columbus enjoy their nightlife.

“More people walking. More alcohol. And presumably more auto traffic,” said George Hazard.

Those are some of the concerns voiced by Columbus resident George Hazard at the Red Cup Committee meeting at City Hall.

He believes law enforcement will have to juggle a lot more than normal policing duties to enforce the proposed Red Cup Law if it passes.

The meeting was to address the public’s concerns concerning a “to-go cup” policy.

This would allow bar patrons to walk around a designated district with their alcoholic beverages in hand.

Business owner Ryan Munson said Columbus wouldn’t be the first city to pass the law. And from what he’s seen, the potential positives outweigh the negatives.

“The public needs to know that there’s already 21 other municipalities in the state of Mississippi that are doing this. It hasn’t added to crime, if anything, it’s added more revenue to those towns. I just don’t want to see Columbus get left behind on another opportunity to be progressive and to grow as a city,” said Munson.

Munson said the law would create a cohesive environment among business owners in the area.

“We have a lot of events that happen downtown. I think it makes it easier to have more events for the nonprofits and the other restaurants to collaborate together to hold events. And the more events that you have, the more people that come downtown. It ends up being good for everybody’s business, the retail shops, and the restaurants,” said Munson.

Munson said he hasn’t encountered a business owner in his district yet who isn’t in favor of the new policy.

“So far I have, downtown businesses have yet to see any opposition. Everyone in this area seems for it. Now, I’ve seen Facebook comments and social media comments speaking otherwise but as far as this small little area they’re talking about doing it in, we’re all for it,” said Munson.

The committee of business owners, residents, and city leaders is working to craft the proposed ordinance and set boundaries for the district.

