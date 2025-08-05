Columbus Escapee found hiding under a bed in Sulligent

SULLIGENT, AL. (WCBI) – An escapee from Columbus is found under a bed in West Alabama.

Christopher Austin Tedford was caught Monday night, August 4, at a home on McCrary Road in Sulligent.

Lowndes County Sheriff Eddie Hawkins received a tip from Crime Stoppers led law enforcement to Tedford.

Tedford is being charged with resisting arrest in Lamar County.

He will be brought back to Mississippi, where he faces escape and burglary charges in Lowndes County and shoplifting in Amory.

Tedford and his girlfriend, Heather Russ, are accused of stealing more than $1,000 in tires from Walmart.

He allegedly got a Walmart employee uniform to help pull off the heist.

Tedford later escaped from law enforcement custody at a Columbus hospital.

The owner of the home in Sulligent, Ben Allen, along with Rebecca Pierce and Monte Grubowski, will be charged with hindering prosecution.

Lamar County deputies and Sulligent police helped with the arrest.

