Columbus Exchange Club celebrates past, present, and future military members

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – Military presence is deeply ingrained in everyday life in Columbus and Lowndes County.

The Columbus Exchange Club celebrated that presence by honoring service members past, present, and even future with its Military Appreciation program.

The club honored active duty military, veterans, and even hosted cadets from Columbus High School’s Air Force Junior ROTC detachment.

Exchange Club members celebrated the contributions Columbus Air Force Base makes to the area.

And base personnel, like keynote speaker Senior Airman Jessica Blocher, stressed the important role the surrounding community plays in the success of the base’s mission.

“I thought that this program, the Exchange Club, was fantastic. I love any opportunity to get to speak to our Junior ROTC program here in Columbus, as this club is all about helping our community. And, too, preventing child abuse is such an important campaign that they’ve taken on, and I love being able to honor our military members. The ones that have come before us, and the ones that preserve our right to freedom to this day,” said SRA Blocher.

The Exchange Club presents its Military Appreciation program each year ahead of Memorial Day.

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