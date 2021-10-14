Columbus Exchange Club names local fireman Firefighter of the Year

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – A Columbus Firefighter is honored for his service to the city and his fellow firefighters.

Every year the Exchange Club of Columbus honors a firefighter for going the extra mile.

This year’s Firefighter of the Year is Captain Dale Ballard with Columbus Fire and Rescue.

During his career, Ballard has helped train new firefighters.

He is also active in the department’s community outreach efforts, promoting fire safety and mentoring students in area schools.

“It’s a big honor. It’s something that, being voted on by your peers, is something that I really cherish. You know it’s not another firefighter out there that doesn’t deserve this any better than me, but I am honored, and I do thank the men and women I work with and work for,” said Captain Dale Ballard, Columbus Fire Department.

Captain Ballard has been with Columbus Fire and Rescue for 18 years.