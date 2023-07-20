Columbus Fire and Rescue celebrates adding new fire truck

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – The Columbus Fire and Rescue celebrated a new addition to its fire truck collection: Engine 25.

The estimated life span of a fire truck is 25 years.

And, During the last five years, it is time to look for a replacement.

Columbus Fire Chief Duane Hughes said it was long overdue as one of their fire trucks was already out of service. After researching and applying for funding Engine 25 has a new home.

“Here is Engine 25, or as we affectionally call her, Luxapallila. The process to acquire her started four years ago it began with getting all the research and all the documentation necessary for grant funds acquired, and we were very successful of the city of Columbus was blessed to get a AFG grant around in the fund some of about $900,050 the city was required to make a ten percent match the money came from insurance rebait fund that the cities of Mississippi receive from state fire marshalls office so no direct money came from the city of Columbus,” said Hughes.

Hughes said in one year, the Columbus Fire and Rescue Department hopes to purchase another truck with the help of the city’s funding.

