Columbus Fire and Rescue emphasizes fire safety

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – There was an exciting demonstration from Columbus Fire & Rescue.

They got the opportunity to practice safety once again at the Hitching Lot Farmers’ Market grand opening.

The team says they love to showcase their job reality to the public at events in Columbus.

The emergency practice that took place this time from Columbus Fire & Rescue was called the extrication evolution training.

The training showed how they free people from vehicles in any way possible and the fastest way possible.

The team says they love the help from a local towing company for the prop car.

“Champion’s Towing and Recovery, they’re just real good friends with us over at the fire department,” Jaquay Sherrod said. “They are always willing to help out.”

Public Information Officer, Jaquay Sherrod said it’s their priority to be involved with the community.

“So basically we just wanted the community to see us in action,” Sherrod said. “See what we do, we had coffee with a firefighter. We did some fire and life safety activities upfront and, just put on a demonstration just for the excitement.

Sherrod said he also appreciates Battalion Fire Chief Chip Kain and other firefighters for setting up the demonstration.

Chip Kain said the practice of extrication is so unique from others.

“We kind of walk through the process of why we cut things a certain way, the time frame we have to get a patient in and out, the different ways we can try to transport them into a hospital quicker to make it more efficient for their recovery,” Kain said.

He explained why event coordinators like to choose extrication as a practice for the people.

“They requested it. It’s one of those things where the fire department here does so many different jobs but extrication is just one of the mainstays just like medical and fire itself and they just asked for something portable,” Kain said. “Extrication is something that you’re constantly rolling down the road even sitting at a red light and someone slamming into you so, it can happen anywhere, anytime.”

You can look on the Columbus Fire Department’s Facebook Page for any future safety practices coming up.

