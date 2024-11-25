Columbus Fire and Rescue respond to early morning house fire

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – Columbus Fire and Rescue responded to an early morning house fire.

The fire took place at 1614 7th Avenue North.

A person living in the home was injured and taken to Baptist Hospital for treatment to burns to his left hand.

Columbus Fire Chief Duane Hughes says the fire is believed to have started around 4 a.m. Sunday morning.

The area of fire origin is believed to be a front living room.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

