Columbus fire chief explains how safe haven works for infants

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – Giving birth to a child can be frightening, especially if you feel alone or that you don’t have any support.

The state of Mississippi’s Safe Haven Law allows parents or guardians to surrender a newborn up to 45 days old without fear of prosecution.

Local fire stations want the public to know they are available for those who have to make that difficult decision.

“At this time, if someone wanted to surrender a child, they would come to the door, ring the doorbell, knock on the door, to get the fire fighters attention,” said Columbus Fire & Rescue Chief Duane Hughes.

Along with fire stations, hospitals are also mandated by the state to operate as a safe haven for infants when they are surrendered.

“If someone finds themselves in a situation where they feel that they can not provide care for the child, they can bring that child to the fire station and we can accept that child. No questions asked,” said Hughes.

Hughes explained what happens when a baby is dropped off.

“At that point, we’ll notify the paramedics who will come to the location to do an evaluation, and if the parent would like medical attention, we would provide that for them also,” said Hughes.

Currently, there is no way for a mother or person responsible for the child, to not be seen, when surrendering a baby.

However, a plan is in place for a Safe Haven Baby Box to be installed at Columbus Fire Station One, once funds are raised.

“With the installation of the baby box, which is monitored 24 hours a day, the parent will be able to anonymously place the child inside the box, which will trigger an alarm at our 911 dispatching center, so if we’re not in the station, we’ll get the call letting us know,” said Hughes.

The baby box will also be climate controlled.

The weather will not affect the infant.

Chief Hughes encourages anyone in crisis to bring the baby to the fire station or hospital to receive care.

For 24/7 news and updates, follow us on Facebook and X.