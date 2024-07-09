Columbus Fire & Rescue honors retiring firefighters

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – Columbus Fire & Rescue is honoring a few dedicated firefighters for their services. The veterans are hanging up their boots after more than 30 years of service.

That’s right the Columbus Fire & Rescue is losing three veteran firefighters.

And according to the chief, it may be challenging to find three more that can replace that experience.

“The life of a firefighter can often be difficult because you are spending a third of your life away from all your family and friends. You are actually creating a new family within the fire department,” said Fire Chief Duane Hughes.

From taking out flames to rescuing those in need, three veteran firefighters for Columbus Fire & Rescue have a large commitment to the community of Columbus.

Firefighter James Avery and Engineer Anthony Smith have both served 25 years at CFR. Engineer Billy Ray Clark served 33 years for the department.

Hughes explained how the years add up when the call to save a life comes in.

“After the years, you mature to that point to understand that it’s more than just a job. It’s more than just a lifestyle. Some people will refer to it as a calling, others will refer to it as a blessing. It is an honor and blessing to be able to serve the community to protect and stand up in the gap and stand on the side knowing that those skills and knowledge that you acquire are more than just for your self-service. They’re for the self-service of others,” said Hughes.

The department is always looking to have around 65 firefighters.

Hughes said replacing the three retiring firefighters and their experience may take some time.

“These gentlemen had 25, 33 years of experience. You can’t replace that overnight, even with succession planning. Before these gentlemen left we had individuals who would stand in and learn their jobs and learn their job responsibilities but they’ll never be able to stand in that gap and replace that experience that they represented and be able to come in and have the liaisons and the contacts that these gentlemen had that developed over their 25 plus year career,” said Hughes.

Hughes said succession training can play a big role in ensuring trustworthy firefighters for the department.

