Columbus firefighters battle early morning house fire, no injuries reported

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – Columbus firefighters battled an early morning blaze.

Fire Chief Duane Hughes said the home at 705 18th Street North appeared to be abandoned.

Firemen quickly put out the flames at about 8 a.m.

No injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

